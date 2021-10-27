Executions had been scheduled to resume Thursday in Oklahoma, which would have placed it among a small set of states that have carried out capital punishment in recent years.

Wednesday the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order temporarily blocking Oklahoma's scheduled executions.

According to data from the Death Penalty Information Center, a nonpartisan organization that tracks capital punishment in the United States, 16 states have carried out executions since 2011. Since 2020, five states have executed inmates, Oklahoma would have been the sixth.

Of the 23 states that have abolished the death penalty, eight have done so since 2011, most recently Colorado in 2020 and Virginia this year.

Use this map to see which states allow or don’t allow capital punishment.