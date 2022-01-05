Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals.

Almost 6 million more people will be eligible for a booster shot following Monday’s decision from the Food and Drug Administration to shorten the wait time for those who received Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine.

The 53.6 million people who completed their Pfizer series are eligible during the new window, up 5.7 million from those who got their second shot before August, according to an analysis of vaccine data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Previously, those who received Pfizer shots had to wait six months after their second shot to get a booster. Now they only have to wait five months. The FDA on Monday also authorized a vaccine booster for children ages 12-15.

According to CDC data, more than 87 million people, 12 and older, completed a Pfizer series since August, and more than a third have already received a booster dose.