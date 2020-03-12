NBA suspends all games as coronavirus spreads

The NBA suspended all games starting Thursday after a player on the Utah Jazz preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The league said that play would be suspended until further notice.
The test result was reported shortly prior to tip-off of Wednesday night’s game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder, according to a statement from the NBA. The game was canceled immediately.
The affected player was not in the arena at the time of cancelation. The NBA also announced that it would be using the hiatus to determine next steps.
Wednesday night's other games were allowed to be played.
The move by the NBA is the biggest to date in response to concerns about spreading coronavirus. Earlier on Wednesday, the NCAA said it would restrict attendance at the upcoming March Madness basketball tournaments to staff and family.
Reporters at the Jazz-Thunder game tweeted that the entire stadium was emptied and both teams were still in their locker rooms while the Jazz bench area was cleaned.
The suspension of the NBA season follows an announcement by the Golden State Warriors that they would be playing a game on Thursday night without fans.
The NBA playoffs are set to start in mid-April. Most teams have fewer than 20 games left in the regular season.
The National Hockey League said in a statement that it is "aware of the NBA’s decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus."
"The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update tomorrow," the league said in the statement.
The NHL is scheduled to start its postseason on April 4.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.