Breaking News Emails
NBC correspondent Courtney Kube was interrupted on a live broadcast during breaking news Wednesday morning — by her young son.
Kube, who covers national security and the Pentagon, was describing Turkey's incursion into Syria for MSNBC from NBC News studios in Washington when her 4-year-old son came strolling up from her left.
"Excuse me, my kids are here, live television," a smiling Kube said, as she gently moved her son out of the shot.
The screen quickly cut to a map of the region and Kube kept it together to complete her report.
"Breaking news in Syria didn’t line up with preschool drop-off, so he and his twin brother were with me," Kube later explained.
2017: Hilarious and Relatable Video Shows Children Interrupt BBC InterviewMarch 10, 201701:03
The scene was reminiscent of another unscripted kids-on-TV moment on March 10, 2017, when the BBC was interviewing Pusan National University professor Robert Kelly about the ouster of South Korean President Park Geun-hye.
Viewers couldn't have known the chat was coming from Kelly's home office — not until his little child, Marion, unexpectedly invaded the live shot with Kelly's wife in hot pursuit of the wayward girl.