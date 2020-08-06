NBCUniversal executive under misconduct investigation leaves amid restructuring

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Paul Telegdy, the chairman of NBC Entertainment, who has been under an internal investigation for allegations of professional misconduct, will leave the company amid a broader restructuring of the company's television and streaming networks, the company said Thursday.

"As part of the reorganization, Paul Telegdy, Chairman of NBC Entertainment, is leaving the company," NBCUniversal said in a press release. The company did not elaborate on the reasons for his departure.

NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC News.

Telegdy faced an internal investigation into allegations of professional misconduct after The Hollywood Reporter published a report in July in which current and former employees accused Telegdy of racist, sexist and homophobic behavior.

Actress Gabrielle Union, previously a judge on the NBC show "America’s Got Talent," also filed a discrimination complaint against the show’s producers and said she was threatened by Telegdy over speaking out against racism on set.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

NBCUniversal had recently launched a probe into the allegations against Telegdy.

Telegdy has denied the allegations.

“The nature of these allegations flies in the face of everything I stand for,” he recently told the entertainment industry website The Wrap. “I hope that my actions over decades — empowering those around me, supporting artists, and creating shows with values of aspiration and inclusion at the core — speak louder than the selective words of a few.”

Telegdy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NBCUniversal has been undergoing a broad reorganization since Jeff Shell was appointed chief executive earlier this year. That has included an integration of the company's media and entertainment units under the leadership of Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

On Thursday, NBCUniversal announced that Matt Strauss, the head of Peacock, the company’s new streaming service, will oversee the entire "direct to consumer" unit, including its international networks and Fandango.

Frances Berwick will oversee the entertainment business, and "will now be in charge of mapping out the programming strategy and content spend across the TV entertainment brands."

The entertainment programming unit that Telegdy used to head will now consist of distinct content groups: scripted programming, unscripted programming, late-night and alternative.

In a statement, Lazarus praised NBC's "unparalleled portfolio” and said the company was “incredibly fortunate to have some of the most talented executives in the industry leading the charge.”

He did not address Telegdy’s departure.