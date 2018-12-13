Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Jason Abbruzzese

Netflix's growing roster of A-list talent has added one of the most recognizable musicians in the world: Taylor Swift.

Swift announced on Thursday via her Instagram account that the streaming service would debut the concert film based off of her "Reputation tour." The film will be available on Dec. 31.

Swift and Netflix also released a trailer for the film.

Swift joins a growing list of major names that are helping Netflix build out its original content library, including Barack and Michelle Obama, "Scandal" creator Shonda Rhimes and comedian David Letterman.

Swift is also not the first musician to bring a version of her live show to Netflix. A version of Bruce Springsteen's one-man Broadway show will debut on Netflix on Dec. 15.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In recent years, Netflix has ramped up its spending on original content through acquisitions as well as original productions. The company was expected to spend $8 billion on content in 2018, most of which goes to original projects.

The push from Netflix to attract major names and build an original content library comes as major competitors loom, with Disney and AT&T's WarnerMedia preparing to launch their own streaming services.

Content from those companies remains on Netflix but could eventually be removed. Disney announced in Aug. 2017 that it would be launching its on streaming service and would eventually be pulling its library from Netflix.

More recently, fans of the show "Friends" panicked after the company indicated that the show would be removed from Netflix at the end of the year. Netflix was able to negotiate a deal with AT&T, which owns the rights to the show, to keep it on the platform for at least another year.

At some point, however, Netflix may be unable to keep shows like "Friends" on its platform, leaving the company to rely on its own content.