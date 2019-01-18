Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Claire Atkinson

The chief executive and publisher of the New York Post, Jesse Angelo, is resigning, according to a statement from its owner, News Corporation.

Angelo had been at the Rupert Murdoch-owned publication for two decades and was named one of the most powerful people in New York media by The Hollywood Reporter. He is married to screenwriter Rebecca Dana.

The paper announced that Sean Giancola, formerly chief revenue officer, would replace Angelo as publisher and chief executive. Michelle Gotthelf, who was previously managing editor, was named digital editor-in-chief.

Top newsroom executives were called to a meeting just before lunch and told the news. The company informed a wider group of staff around 5 p.m. Several people who spoke to NBC News said broader changes in the newspaper’s operations are expected.

"After 20 years at the Post, it is time for me to move on and let someone else write the next chapter of this storied institution," Angelo said in a statement. "I love the Post with my whole heart and wish my colleagues all the best. I will always be thankful to Rupert and the leadership of the company for the remarkable opportunities that have been afforded to me in my career."

The New York Post is owned by News Corporation, which also owns The Wall Street Journal and Australian pay-TV properties. The newspaper carries the well-known gossip column Page Six, and covers crime, business and sports.

Under Angelo, the Post worked hard to boost its digital audience as advertising declines hit the print news business.

In 2014, the Post launched Decider.com, a consumer-oriented site about the world of streaming video. According to the statement, the New York Post Digital Network, which includes Pagesix.com and Decider.com, reached monthly unique visitors of 100 million as of June 2018, a 51 percent increase over the previous year.