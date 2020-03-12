NHL suspends play over coronavirus

The National Hockey League said Thursday that it has paused its season, beginning with games set to take place on Thursday, over concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus.
Commissioner Gary Bettman said the news from the NBA that a player had tested positive had influenced the NHL's decision.
“[F]ollowing last night’s news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus – and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point – it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time,” Bettman said in a statement.
He said the decision was made in an attempt to follow health mandates and the league will continue to monitor medical advice. The league hopes to resume play “as soon as it is appropriate and prudent.”
NHL postseason was set to begin on April 8. No end date was set for the season’s pause.
