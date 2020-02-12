Prince Harry in talks to give speech for Goldman Sachs

Prince Harry has been in talks with Goldman Sachs, the investment bank, about giving a speech as part of an interview series for employees that is broadcast on YouTube, according to two sources familiar with the conversations.
The bank approached Prince Harry and representatives in November to gauge his interest in speaking at "Talks at GS," which features a variety of luminaries discussing topics close to their hearts.
Goldman Sachs executives have interviewed more than 300 personalities, from fashion designer Victoria Beckham to Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, for the series. The bank does not pay for speakers.
The bank declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace. But one person familiar with conversations confirmed that "there were discussions about an appearance as a live guest," adding that there is no agreement at this stage.
The news, first reported by The Daily Mirror, is the latest indication of the kind of opportunities open to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. The young royals drew worldwide attention last month when they announced their intention to "step back" from Buckingham Palace and divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America. The two said they would like to carve out a more independent lifestyle and become financially independent.
A palace source confirmed that Prince Harry had also attended a private event that JPMorgan held in Miami this month. Harry is working with Oprah Winfrey on a series addressing mental health issues for Apple's new streaming service, AppleTV+.
Separately, video resurfaced recently of Disney CEO Bob Iger and Prince Harry on the red carpet at the London premiere of "The Lion King" in July discussing voiceover work for the duchess.
"These are very significant footsteps on a very long road for them," Mark Borkowski, a reputation and crisis public relations expert based in the U.K., told NBC News. "They'll be checking very carefully every move they make, because they know they are under scrutiny. They are going to be a very powerful NGO [nonprofit organization] with a purpose."
Speaking of the possibility of working with the couple, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said last month: "Who wouldn't be interested?"