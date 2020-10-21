Quibi is shutting down, just months after launching

Quibi, the short-form video streaming service from Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman announced on Wednesday that it will be shutting down. The abrupt end to the expensive project comes just six months after its debut.

Quibi will reportedly be returning $350 million of the $1.75 billion it raised from investors. (NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News, is a minority investor in Quibi, and NBC News produced a daily show on the platform. NBCUniversal and NBC News declined to comment.)

The announcements come after the company struggled to win over subscribers and meet its growth targets. Since launching in April, Quibi has faced tepid reviews and internal strife and has failed to win over consumers in the numbers needed to thrive.

In September, Katzenberg was already exploring options, including selling the company, as he struggled to sign up subscribers.

The service was highly anticipated given Katzenberg’s involvement and included a solid roster of shows with producers and stars such as LeBron James, Jennifer Lopez, Steven Spielberg, Kevin Hart and Chrissy Teigen.

The format featured five- to 10-minute episodes of shows and the service could only be accessed on a mobile device. When it launched, Quibi offered free subscriptions for the first 90 days.

However, the company faced issues from the beginning. Many industry insiders failed to see the novelty of the service and doubted it would succeed.

In May, downloads continued to be lackluster even with the free trial. In the first month after launch, Quibi had 2.6 million installs, according to SensorTower’s data on mobile apps. Quibi itself put the number at 3.5 million downloads but 1.3 million active users. The numbers did not reflect paying customers who continued to use the service once the free trial had ended.

In June, Quibi reportedly said it expected to have spent $1 billion of the $1.75 billion it had raised by the third quarter of 2020. It also projected it would need to raise an additional $200 million by mid-2021 in order to stay viable. Quibi also faced internal issues as differences between Kaztenberg and Whitman reportedly jeopardized the already struggling company.

That same month, Katzenberg said he attributed “everything that has gone wrong to coronavirus.”

Central to Quibi’s stated purpose was the belief that users on the go would tune in to watch short clips of entertainment, news and sports content on their mobile devices. The short duration of episodes was geared toward people watching for brief periods while going about their daily lives. It was meant to be similar to the format of chapters in a book where people could briefly tune in and get complete snippets of content.

The coronavirus did greatly curtail activities as more people worked from home and avoided going outdoors. The launch of Quibi came as restrictive stay-at-home orders swept much of the country.

But, Quibi faced an uphill battle even before it launched given the highly competitive streaming landscape. For one, it didn’t own much of the content it relied on. It paid for shows and had licenses set to last for several years before the content would be returned to the companies that created them.

Plus, the technology it heralded as a key point of differentiation from competitors, the ability to switch in real time between horizontal and vertical viewing, was quickly challenged in court over patent infringement.