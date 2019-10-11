Breaking News Emails
Shepard Smith, considered a moderate voice on Fox News Channel, announced Friday that he's stepped down from the cable news network.
Smith said the decision to leave was his own.
“Recently I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News. After requesting that I stay, they obliged,” he said on air.
“Recently I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News and begin a new chapter. After requesting that I stay, they graciously obliged," he said in a statement released by the network.
"The opportunities afforded this guy from small-town Mississippi have been many. It’s been an honor and a privilege to report the news each day to our loyal audience in context and with perspective, without fear or favor. I’ve worked with the most talented, dedicated and focused professionals I know and I’m proud to have anchored their work each day — I will deeply miss them.”
Smith has also been a critic of President Donald Trump, most recently ripping him for insisting, incorrectly, that Alabama was a target of Hurricane Dorian.
"Everybody makes mistakes,” Smith said on air at the time. “Instead ... the president blamed the media for his own inaccurate warning and then started to rewrite history on the matter.”
Trump appeared to doctor a map to make his point in an Oval Office address.
“Why would the president of the United States do this?" Smith said. "He decries fake news that isn’t, and disseminates fake news that is.”
This is a developing story, check back for updates