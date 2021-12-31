IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Was 2021 amazing or a total dumpster for you? Rate your year from start to finish

The year was filled with ups and downs, but use our interactive chart to tell us how it was for you.
Illustration of a line graph charting the highs and lows of 2021, including the Capitol riot, \"hot vax summer,\" back to school, and the delta and omicron Covid-19 variants.
Was your 2021 great or garbage? Rate the year and let us know.George Wylesol for NBC News
By JoElla Carman, Nigel Chiwaya and Joe Murphy

With 2021 almost out the door, we want to know: How do you measure your year from great to garbage?

Before you start your rating, here’s a refresher on major news events from 2021:

January: Pro-Trump rioters assault the Capitol complex in Washington, D.C., Joe Biden is sworn in as President, United Kingdom officially leaves the European Union.

February: Former President Trump is acquitted in impeachment trial, Winter storm knocks out power in Texas, Alexei Navalny, leading Putin critic, sentenced to nearly 3 years in jail

March: Congress passes Covid relief bill with $1,400 stimulus checks. Eight people killed at three spas in Atlanta area

April: CDC announces vaccinated people can travel without tests or quarantines,all adults become eligible for the Covid vaccine, Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd's murder

May: CDC announces vaccinated people can skip indoor mask use , FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for children 12-15

June: Covid cases fall to levels last seen in March 2020. Dozens killed after Miami building collapses

July: Covid delta variant causes summer case surge, Tokyo Olympics begin, massive wildfires burn in California and Oregon.

August: War in Afghanistan ends, Taliban take control.

September: Strict Texas abortion law takes effect.

October: FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11.

November: Covid omicron variant discovered, FDA approves Covid antiviral pill.

December: Catastrophic tornadoes kill 90 in five states. Omicron cases climb in the U.S. and spread faster than any other variant

Using the chart below, click or tap the dot on each month and move it to the area you think the month should be rated. Placing it higher means you thought the month was amazing, while placing it lower means you felt the month was an absolute dumpster fire. After you click submit, you’ll see the average rating from anyone who participated.

