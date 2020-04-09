Working remotely, 'Saturday Night Live' to air new content this week

"Saturday Night Live" will be back this weekend.
The NBC comedy show will air remotely produced content in its usual Saturday time slot, 11:30 p.m. ET, a surprise return from its coronavirus-induced hiatus, according to a spokesperson for NBC.
NBC is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.
The show will include a version of "Weekend Update" and other skits from cast members, although it was not immediately clear whether the performances will be live.
SNL, like most major broadcast shows that feature guests and audiences, has been on hiatus since mid-March.
The show has also had to deal with the death of a longtime producer, Hal Willner, from complications related to the coronavirus. Willner had worked on SNL since 1980, helping select music for sketches.