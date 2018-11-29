Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Jason Abbruzzese

Mic, the youth-focused news outlet that was among the most recognizable digital media startups fueled by venture capital and Facebook traffic, laid off most of its staff on Thursday, according to a company spokesperson.

The layoffs, first reported by the tech news outlet Recode, add to a particularly brutal stretch for media startups that had once been viewed as the future of news.

Recode reported that the company could be sold to another digital media startup, Bustle. An email inquiry to Bustle was not immediately returned.

Started in 2011 as PolicyMic, the company was founded by Chris Altchek and Jake Horowitz and raised about $60 million in venture funding. It soon established itself as a millennial-focused news organization that found success with social media-friendly articles and bite-sized videos.

But after Facebook tweaked the algorithm that decides what shows up in its News Feed, Mic and other digital publishers struggled to find a viable business.

Many Mic employees announced their departures on Twitter.

"It's been an up and down 2 years and 364 days," tweeted Erin Evans, who had been editorial director of culture at Mic.

"I'm no longer working at Mic," tweeted Serena Daniari, who had been a correspondent and columnist for Mic. "I'm very proud of the work I've done on both the written and video fronts amplifying underrepresented voices."

"Surprise: I no longer work at Mic!" tweeted Xavier Harding, who had been a tech and culture report for Mic. "Here’s my resume."

"A gutting experience," tweeted Kerry Lauerman, who had been executive news director at Mic. "But only love for the extremely resilient and open-hearted team of Mic editors, producers, writers and shooter I had the great honor of working with. They performed brilliantly often under a cloud of uncertainty."