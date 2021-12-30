It was a long road to half a billion.

More than 500 million Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered since the United States began its efforts little over a year ago, with shots going into the arms of nearly 75 percent of the U.S. population.

But the path hasn’t been straightforward, as the vaccination campaign has faced several challenges over the past year. It started with a limited supply of shots and various eligibility restrictions, and then moved to convincing — and sometimes mandating — holdouts to get their shots as the coronavirus mutated and spread faster.

By April, the U.S. produced enough vaccines for all adults, leading to the peak rate of the vaccination effort, when an average of 3.3 million shots were administered each day. At that point, 35 percent of the population had received at least one dose. But summer saw vaccinations take a dive, with average daily vaccinations falling to just over 600,000 shots. The vaccination rate would only go back up when the booster shot became a reality.

These four charts illustrate the victories and setbacks of reaching the 500-million milestone.

The start: 3 vaccines, tight supply