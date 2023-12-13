Biden impeachment inquiry and Andre Braugher remembered: Morning Rundown

The House will likely formalize an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden. ''Brooklyn Nine-Nine'' star Andre Braugher remembered. And how to catch a glimpse of tonight's spectacular meteor shower.

Here's what to know today.

House expected to formally authorize Biden impeachment inquiry

Republican leaders are confident they have the votes they need to formally authorize their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The House is expected to vote on a measure this afternoon, around 5 p.m. ET.

If you thought an impeachment inquiry was already underway, you’re not completely wrong. Then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy decided to unilaterally launch the investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings in September. McCarthy made the decision while under pressure from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and others on the right, and the call allowed Republicans in swing districts avoid to a vote on the matter.

But now, the GOP wants to solidify things. House Republicans feel an authorization will make it easier to enforce their subpoenas of Biden family members, including Hunter, and their associates. White House lawyers have previously rejected the subpoenas, arguing the probe is “illegitimate.”

A few months ago, this vote may not have passed. A handful of moderate Republicans had voiced skepticism about whether there was enough evidence to kick off an impeachment investigation. Now, retiring Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado is the only Republican who has signaled his opposition to formalizing the inquiry. And moderates, like Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, say they will vote in favor of the inquiry to allow for subpoenas to be enforced.

Republicans hope to depose Hunter Biden this morning, but it is unclear if he will show up. If he doesn't, the inquiry vote could tee up a vote to hold him in contempt of Congress. Read the full story here.

More on the Biden impeachment inquiry The accusations against Biden haven't been backed up with evidence, a big distinction to keep in mind when looking back at the three other presidential impeachments, NBC News chief political analyst Chuck Todd writes in an analysis. However, Todd argues there's something "strategically brilliant" in Republicans' impeachment push.

Biden’s harshest criticism yet of Israel

The president suggested that Israel’s government is hindering a long-term solution in its war with Hamas and that worldwide support is beginning to wane, his harshest criticism since Hamas’ terrorist attack on Oct. 7. Biden made the comments yesterday at a campaign reception in Washington, D.C., where he attributed waning support for Israel’s military offensive in Gaza to a rising number of civilian deaths. He also called out at least one far-right member of Israel’s government by name and reiterated that Israel can learn from mistakes the U.S. made after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The U.N. General Assembly voted yesterday in favor of a resolution to demand a cease-fire in Gaza. Both the U.S. and Israel voted against the resolution’s adoption, showing the countries’ increasing isolation on the world stage. Follow our live blog for the latest.

COP28 summit agreement hailed as “beginning of the end” for fossil fuels

Delegates at the COP28 international climate summit agreed to move away from fossil fuel consumption in a first of its kind deal signaling the possible end of the oil age, although some participants complained the pact did not go far enough. The agreement commits the international community to move to a low-carbon future, but the language stopped short of calling for fossil fuels to be phased out, to the disappointment of island nations bearing the brunt of climate change.

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ actor Andre Braugher dies at 61

Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher died after a brief illness, his representative confirmed yesterday. He was 61 years old. Braugher’s two best-known roles were as police officers, as Capt. Ray Holt in the 2013 show “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and as detective Frank Pemberton in the 1990s show “Homicide: Life on the Street.”

His decades-long acting career also included roles in “Law & Order: SVU,” “Men of a Certain Age” and others. He is remembered as an actor others “always aspire to be.’’

$200M for Ukraine and the Russian military’s casualties

A day of meetings between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and lawmakers on Capitol Hill ended with an announcement from President Joe Biden that the country would get $200 million in aid. Pre-approved aid, that is. There are still partisan disagreements between Republicans and Democrats over immigration policies in a larger aid package that Biden has proposed.

President Joe Biden with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on Tuesday. Evan Vucci / AP

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Zelenskyy said his meeting with senators was “very good” and that he had a positive meeting with Biden. However, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that Zelenskyy’s responses to questions about Ukraine’s strategy to win the war against Russia were “insufficient.”

Meanwhile, newly declassified intelligence shared with Congress showed the Russian military has suffered dramatic casualties since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 — 315,000 troops killed in the past 22 months — a person familiar with the intelligence said. Coupled with huge losses in equipment, the invasion and its aftermath have undermined a 14-year effort by Moscow to modernize its ground forces. To replace lost equipment, Russia in some cases had to rely on Soviet-era hardware.

The final interest rate decision of 2023

'Tis the season for the Federal Reserve's final interest rate decision of the year — an announcement that Wall Street predicts will entail very little drama. Economists expect the Fed to say in today's update that interest rates will stay at their current level of 5.25% to 5.50%, which would make it the third consecutive time that rates were left unchanged. In fact, experts and investors are growing convinced that the Fed is probably done raising interest rates for the foreseeable future. There's also a strong chance the Fed will start cutting rates.

Today's talker: One of the galaxy’s best light shows...

… is about to peak. The annual Geminids meteor shower has been going since late November but will ramp up tonight. If conditions are ideal — clear weather and low light pollution — skywatchers could be treated to 120 shooting stars per hour. And this year, NASA says, there will be minimal moonlight to interfere.

The Geminids meteor shower, seen in Belarus in 2017. Tatyana Zenovich / EPA

Politics in Brief

School board blowback: A Florida school board passed a resolution calling for the resignation of board member Bridget Ziegler, the co-founder of conservative group Moms for Liberty and whose husband — a state Republican Party chairman — is under investigation in connection with allegations of rape and sexual battery.

Texas abortion case: None of the Republican presidential candidates who commented on a Texas woman’s request for an abortion were willing to say if they outright disagreed with the state’s decision to deny the procedure — but they also weren’t jumping to defend politicians in the state.

National security: China is challenging the U.S.’s military dominance in space, with a growing arsenal of weapons that could destroy, disable or hijack satellites the military relies on. Here’s how the Pentagon is working to counter the growing threat.

Trump vs. Biden: A combined 75% of likely Republican Iowa caucusgoers say they are confident that former President Donald Trump can defeat President Biden, according to a new NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll.

New York redistricting: In a significant win for Democrats hoping to retake the U.S. House next year, a New York court agreed to allow the state to redraw its congressional map.

Staff Pick: Who can get an abortion in Texas?

Kate Cox’s legal fight to get an abortion in Texas after her fetus was diagnosed with trisomy 18 has exposed the nearly impossible task of determining who qualifies for a medical exemption under the state’s abortion ban. The law allows for abortions if the life of the mother is at risk — but, as doctors tell Erika Edwards, there’s no exact red line. “How sick do they need to be?” one doctor asked. — Sara Miller, health editor

In Case You Missed It

