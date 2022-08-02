A Connecticut man came home to a wild scare over the weekend, discovering a bear in his kitchen, and despite shooing the animal away, it returned once again the following day.

Bill Priest was working outside of his West Hartford home Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m. when he came inside only to find the black-coated bear.

“Go on! That way, go! Get out of here!” Priest said in video he filmed, capturing the bear slowly and reluctantly walking out of the house.

Priest told NBC Connecticut the creature didn’t take or break anything. The bear had made entry through the front, breaking down the screen door to the front entrance, he said.

But Sunday's sighting wasn't the first time the bear wandered onto Priest's property. He said he first saw the bear last week breaking into his garage refrigerator.

“I mean, I don’t care, run around the yard all you want but now you’ve crossed the line,” Priest said to NBC Connecticut.

Sunday also wasn't the last time the bear would come around.

At 5:30 a.m. Monday, Priest heard noise at the front door.

“I thought it was my wife just checking on the front taking a look around, but it turns out he [the bear] was here,” Priest said.

Priest contacted Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and a crew arrived to his home to set up a trap to humanely capture the bear with plans to relocate the animal.