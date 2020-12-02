Dogs are the only service animals allowed to fly on passenger planes, DOT rules

The era of emotional support pigs and peacocks on airplanes is about to end as the Department of Transportation ruled Wednesday that dogs are the only animals defined as service animals.

The regulation tightens the reins after a yearslong battle between airlines and those passengers who have requested to carry a menagerie of different animals on board in the name of "emotional support."

According to the Department of Transportation, a service animal is defined as a dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of a person with a disability.

“The Department received more than 15,000 comments on the notice of proposed rulemaking,” the agency said Wednesday. “The final rule announced today addresses concerns raised by individuals with disabilities, airlines, flight attendants, airports, other aviation transportation stakeholders, and other members of the public, regarding service animals on aircraft.”

Emotional support animals are no longer considered service animals, but the ruling still requires airlines to allow dogs that are psychiatric service animals.

Passengers and airlines have been scrapping about the issue for years, as customers have flown with emotional support peacocks, pigs and turkeys. In 2018, United Airlines denied a peacock from boarding one of its planes as the fowl “did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size.”

That same year, Delta announced it was shortening its leash with new policies for support animals. The carrier said it would require passengers to provide proof of their pet’s training and vaccinations 48 hours before they board along with signed documentation that the animal will behave on board.

Delta said the decision came after employees reported increased acts of aggression from service and support animals that do not typically occur with properly trained service animals.

Wednesday’s official ruling allows airlines to require passengers to provide forms attesting to their service animal’s training and behavior up to 48 hours prior to their flight. Airlines will also retain the right to refuse animals that display aggressive behavior.

The ruling will become effective 30 days after date of publication in the Federal Register.