Giant tortoise who helped save species retires in Galapagos Islands

Diego the tortoise on Santa Cruz Island, Galapagos, Ecuador on Jan. 9, 2020. After fertilizing some 800 offspring and contributing substantially to the salvation of one of the giant turtle species of the Galapagos Islands, Diego, a tortoise who is over 100 years old, will be returned in March to his original habitat on Espa?ola Island, from where he was extracted more that eight decades ago.

Galapagos National Park via AP