Mochica, one of the oldest penguins in the world, dies in Portland zoo at 31

A Humboldt penguin named Mochica has died at age 31 the Oregon Zoo in Portland, zookeepers said in a press release.

When the bird was euthanized on Saturday, he was the oldest in the Oregon Zoo's Humboldt penguin colony — and one of the oldest penguins in the world, they said.

Mochica the Humboldt penguin, has died at 31. Shervin Hess / Oregon Zoo

Hatched July 6, 1990, the Oregon Zoo said Mochica was "hand-reared, a standard practice at the time."

"But Mo, as he was known for short, grew up different from the other chicks. More than any penguin in the zoo's large Humboldt colony, he enjoyed spending time with people, often choosing keepers' quarters over the company of his fellow birds in the Penguinarium," the zoo wrote.

Mochica was euthanized at 31, about 11 years older than a Humboldt penguin typically lives in the wild, because zookeepers said his old-age ailments became too numerous for palliative care.

The bird had a cataract in one eye, haze in another, and arthritis in his hips, Oregon Zoo birdkeeper Travis Koons said.

"He was just a very old bird. It was hard for him to see, and at times difficult for him to walk," he said.

Koons said Saturday's humane euthanization of Mochica was "an incredibly sad day for his care team and for everyone who spent time with this amazing bird."

The Oregon Zoo said it hopes that Mochica's three decades of work as a "distinguished seabird ambassador" will be reflected in greater care for the at-risk habitats of Humboldt penguins — the coastlines of Peru and Chile — and suggested using the Seafood Watch App while shopping for seafood.