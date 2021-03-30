Sickly black bears acting friendlier, fearless around humans

In February, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife began getting calls about a small black bear that was showing up in Pollock Pines in El Dorado County, slow to move and with little fear of people.

Yelling and clapping didn’t faze the animal. Local residents, acting against guidance of the wildlife agency, started giving the bear water and fruit. At one point, wildlife officials say, the bear “jumped into a housekeeper’s open car trunk, prompting attempts to approach it and pet it.”

A young black bear displaying neurological abnormalities, including a prominent head tilt, undergoes a CT scan at UC Davis in 2019. The bear became something of a social media sensation for approaching people at the Northstar ski resort before being treated by CDFW and placed with a wildlife facility in San Diego, where the bear has required ongoing veterinary care. Kirsten Macintyre / California Department of Fish and Wildlife

Black bears are normally shy and avoid people unless “they are forced to be around humans to be near a food source,” the National Audubon Society says.

When the California agency's biologists began examining the Pollock Pines bear, they declared it a bear “too young to be out on its own, 'dog-like' in its behavior, completely comfortable around people.”

It weighed only 21 pounds when it was taken to the CDFW’s Wildlife Investigations Laboratory, but a similarly aged healthy bear should weigh about 80 pounds, experts say.

While at the lab, the bear shook its head intermittently and held it at an angle, the agency said.

After a week of tests, the animal had to be put down. A necropsy confirmed that it had suffered from encephalitis, inflammation of the brain. It’s the third bear with such a disorder to show up at the laboratory within the past 12 months, the California wildlife department said. Since then a fourth bear with the same symptoms had to be euthanized in Humboldt County.

Encephalitis can be caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi or parasites, as well as an auto-immune symptom genetically passed down. Wildlife officials haven’t found what is causing the brain swelling in the bears but cannot rule out if affected bears might pose a health risk to other animals.

Jamie Sherman, a veterinarian who studies bear diseases at UC Davis’ One Health Institute said that viruses found in some of the affected bears don’t pose a risk to humans. If you run into a bear, retreat calmly — and if you discover a bear has gone through your forest cottage foraging for food, clean it with a 10 percent bleach solution, wearing gloves and a face shield if you might encounter spray-back. If you do see a bear with unusual behavior, the best way to help it is to notify wildlife officials immediately.

CDFW wildlife veterinarian Brandon Munk states that sending these sick bears back into the wild is “just not possible," adding that zoos and wildlife sanctuaries might find it difficult to care for these animals for the duration of their lives, as they will require “significant medical management.”

Black bears can be found throughout much of North America and are not an endangered species.