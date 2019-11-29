Thor the bulldog wins National Dog Show, drops hammer on 2,000 other good boys and girls

It's Thanksgiving Day. Of course the National Dog Show was won by a short round dog that looks like it just swallowed a full turkey — the bulldog.
Diamond Gold Majesu Pisko Bulls (but you can call him Thor) beat out more than 2,000 other dogs for Best in Show at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia's National Dog Show. The competition took place on Nov. 16 in Oaks, Pennsylvania, but the results were kept in strictest secrecy until the show aired Thursday on NBC.
"I love this dog," trainer Eduardo Paris of Houston said of Thor, a 2-year-old, 60-pound boulder of tan and white who was born in Lima, Peru, and is owned by Kara Gordon of Midland, Pennsylvania.
"He's a dog that always gives everything for me," said Paris, who described Thor as "a very complete dog."
"He's not just one piece, He's many pieces together — what makes him move like a dream," Paris said. "The outline is beautiful, the head is beautiful — I love this dog."
Thor first had to win the non-sporting group to make it to the final round, where he was joined by a golden retriever, a soft-coated wheaten terrier, a Siberian husky, an Old English sheepdog, a pharaoh hound and a havanese named Bono, who had been ranked as the No. 1 dog in the world.
Bono had to settle for reserve Best in Show.
This year's show trotted out a new breed, the Azawakh, a West African sighthound that's part of the hound group. The American Kennel Club certified the Azawakh for competition in January.