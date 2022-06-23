IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trumpet becomes first bloodhound to win Westminster’s best in show

Trumpet beat a French bulldog, a German shepherd, a Maltese, an English setter, a Samoyed and a Lakeland terrier in the 146th Westminster.
Image:
Trumpet, a bloodhound, stands after winning Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in Tarrytown, New York on Wednesday.Frank Franklin II / AP
/ Source: Associated Press
By The Associated Press

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — A bloodhound named Trumpet won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night, besting six other finalists to snare U.S. dogdom’s most coveted best in show prize.

Trumpet beat a French bulldog, a German shepherd, a Maltese, an English setter, a Samoyed and a Lakeland terrier to take the trophy in the 146th Westminster.

Trumpet became the first bloodhound to win Westminster.

The competition drew more than 3,000 purebred dogs, ranging from affenpinschers to Yorkshire terriers. The goal is to crown the dog that most represents the ideal for its breed.

The Associated Press