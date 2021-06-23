Video shows herd of cows running loose in California neighborhood

More than 20 cows were caught on camera Tuesday running loose in a California neighborhood.

The cows were first spotted about 8:35 p.m. PT at the intersection of Beverly Road and Durfee Avenue in Pico Rivera, about 11 miles southeast of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Nearby residents were asked to avoid the area as officers tried to move the cows, which were believed to have escaped from a slaughterhouse.

Several videos captured the stampede as bystanders appeared to watched in disbelief. One clip showed a cow bucking and knocking over a person as he tried to recapture one of the loose animals.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital after being trampled while corralling the cattle into a cul-de-sac on Friendship Avenue, NBC Los Angeles reported. Authorities have not released the victim's name and condition.

At least one cow was killed, but details were unknown, according to the news outlet.

The Pico Rivera incident echoes other animal escapes in the past year.

In February, a herd of more than 65 cows escaped from a farm in northwest Indiana. In September, a deputy with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office spotted a tiger wandering the roads in Tennessee. And in May 2020, a herd of nearly 200 goats broke the boards of an electric fence and took over the streets of San Jose, California.