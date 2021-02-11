Video shows a herd of cows take over Indiana highway

A herd of more than 65 cows were caught on camera Saturday making their escape and galloping down the roads of northwest Indiana.

The group of Holstein calves escaped from a farm near U.S. 35 and County Road 500 South in Mill Township, about 65 miles northwest of Indianapolis, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office.

An off-duty deputy spotted the “high-energy” stampede in his patrol car and drove ahead of the herd to warn oncoming traffic, the office said.

Cows run on a highway after escaping a farm in Indiana. Melissa Kuczmanski via Facebook

Officers, firefighters, onlookers and the bovine owners corralled a small group of calves near a fenced area before eventually rounding up the remaining ones in a field.

Capt. Derek Allen told Southbend Tribune that all the cows were accounted for, and no humans — or cows — were injured.

The ‘moo’-ving spectacle echoes other animal escapes in the past year.

In September, a deputy with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office spotted a tiger wandering the roads in Tennessee. And in May, a herd of nearly 200 goats broke the boards of an electric fence and took over the streets of San Jose, California.