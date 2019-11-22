Watch as Florida man's dog puts car in reverse, circles cul-de-sac for an hour

A Florida man's dog accidentally shifted his owner's car into reverse after the black Labrador was left inside, causing the car to slowly circle a cul-de-sac for an hour.
The incident happened Thursday morning in Port St. Lucie when the dog's owner made a wrong turn, pulled over and then got out of the car leaving the dog named Max inside, the city's police department said in a Facebook post on Friday.
Max somehow hit the gear shift putting the Silver Mercury Sable in reverse. The owner tried to get back into the car but was locked out, police said.
When officers arrived, the man gave police an extra key fob but it didn't work because the battery was dead.
"Police gained access by approaching the car and entering the code on the keypad located on the driver side door," the department said.
No one was injured, but the car did hit and damage a mailbox.
"MAX was fine, healthy and happy!" police said.