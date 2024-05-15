IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Westminster dog show 2024: No bones about it, these top dogs are ready to show off their stuff

Who's a good boy?!

By Dennis Romero and Chelsea Stahl

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has legs, as far as history's concerned.

The club was conceived at a New York City hotel called the Westminster, and members held the first competition in 1877. Only the Kentucky Derby has a longer continuous history among U.S. sporting events.

And Tuesday night, a new winner will be crowned at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

Monday marked the start of the traditional judging that leads to the best in show prize.

The dogs' journey to best in show competition includes surviving breed judging and group judging. In breed judging, a canine competes to represent its breed, 201 of which are recognized by the American Kennel Club, the event's sanctioning body.

Breed winners compete against dogs of often similar breeds and are divided into seven groups, from herding (example: German shepherd), to non-sporting (French bulldog).

Seven group winners compete for best in show and, since its addition by the American Kennel Club in 2012, reserve best in show, or second place.

They're judged not against each other but against an ideal for their breed.

“You’re judging the dogs against a picture of perfection you have in your mind of the standard," judge and professional handler Elliott B. Weiss said in an American Kennel Club primer on judging.

Separate competitions for agility, obedience and junior showmanship (by handlers 9 to 18 years old) are held in the days and hours preceding best in show judging Tuesday.

For the first time in the Westminster agility competition's decade-long history, a mixed-breed dog, a border collie-papillion mix named Nimble, took top honors, organizers announced Tuesday. The AKC designated Nimble as an "all-American dog," which it defines as being among breeds developed in the United States.

Last year's best in show winner was “Buddy Holly,” a petit basset griffon vendéen that also won English, Irish and Australian conformation champion titles ahead of its Westminster victory.


A fluffly white dog rests on a table.
An Old English Sheepdog rests inside a grooming tent at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Queens, N.Y., on Tuesday.Andres Kudacki / Getty Images
A dog waits on the green turf.
A golden retriever waits at attention with its handler during breed group judging on Tuesday.Julia Nikhinson / AP
Image: A silver pendant with the face of a dog.
A handler wears a golden retriever pendant.Julia Nikhinson / AP
Image: A closeup of a dogs nose and tongue.
An Old English Sheepdog shows off for the camera.Andres Kudacki / Getty Images
This 5-year-old Old English Sheepdog competing in the junior showmanship competition is MY best in show.
Image: A handler brushes their Old English Sheep dog
Like, sorry, but I love them???Kena Betancur / AFP - Getty Images
Image: An English Cocker Spaniel stands on its hind legs as other women pass by.
An English Cocker Spaniel stands near its handler at the show on Tuesday.Andres Kudacki / Getty Images
Image: A large dog with sagging skin.
Why the long face? A Neapolitan Mastiff dog walks inside the grooming tent on Tuesday.Andres Kudacki / Getty Images
Image: A close up of a dogs fur
Some would do anything for hair like this...Andres Kudacki / Getty Images
Image: Handlers hold their Irish Setter dogs.
Irish Setter dogs prepare to compete during breed judging.Andres Kudacki / Getty Images
A handler lays on the floor near caged dogs.
A handler rests near dogs inside the grooming tent.Andres Kudacki / Getty Images
A handler packs belongings before leaving as her Rhodesian Ridgeback looks on.
