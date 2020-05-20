Watch live: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds coronavirus briefing

Ex-Green Beret, son arrested for helping ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn flee Japan

Both men were wanted by the Japanese government for their alleged roles in smuggling Ghosn out of the country in a large black box used for musical equipment.
Image: Former Renault-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn addresses a crowd of journalists during a press conference in Beirut on Jan. 8, 2020.
Former Renault-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn addresses a crowd of journalists during a press conference in Beirut on Jan. 8, 2020.Joseph Eid / AFP - Getty Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Tom Winter and Rich Schapiro

An ex-Green Beret and his son were arrested Wednesday for allegedly helping former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan to avoid criminal charges, federal prosecutors said.

Army veteran Michael Taylor, 59, and Peter Taylor, 27, were taken into custody in Harvard by the U.S. Marshals Service Special Operations Group. Both men were wanted by the Japanese government for their alleged roles in smuggling Ghosn out of the country in a large black box used for musical equipment.

The ousted Nissan boss fled to Lebanon late last December from Japan where he was out on bail and awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct, including the concealment of millions in income.

Ghosn's lawyers say the allegations are a result of trumped-up charges rooted in a conspiracy among Nissan, government officials and prosecutors to oust him to prevent a fuller merger with one of Nissan's alliance partners, Renault SA of France.

Lawyers for Michael Taylor, who reportedly runs a private security company, and his son Peter could not immediately be reached.

The arrests were first reported by Seamus Hughes, a researcher at George Washington University.

Tom Winter

Tom Winter is a New York-based correspondent covering crime, courts, terrorism and financial fraud on the East Coast for the NBC News Investigative Unit.

Rich Schapiro

Rich Schapiro is a reporter for the NBC News Investigative Unit.