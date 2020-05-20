Ex-Green Beret, son arrested for helping ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn flee Japan

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

An ex-Green Beret and his son were arrested Wednesday for allegedly helping former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan to avoid criminal charges, federal prosecutors said.

Army veteran Michael Taylor, 59, and Peter Taylor, 27, were taken into custody in Harvard by the U.S. Marshals Service Special Operations Group. Both men were wanted by the Japanese government for their alleged roles in smuggling Ghosn out of the country in a large black box used for musical equipment.

The ousted Nissan boss fled to Lebanon late last December from Japan where he was out on bail and awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct, including the concealment of millions in income.

Ghosn's lawyers say the allegations are a result of trumped-up charges rooted in a conspiracy among Nissan, government officials and prosecutors to oust him to prevent a fuller merger with one of Nissan's alliance partners, Renault SA of France.

Lawyers for Michael Taylor, who reportedly runs a private security company, and his son Peter could not immediately be reached.

The arrests were first reported by Seamus Hughes, a researcher at George Washington University.