Thai diver dies amid cave rescue of trapped soccer team

A Thai navy official said the rescuer was placing oxygen cannisters overnight when he perished in the waterlogged cave.
by Associated Press /
Image: Thai Cave Rescue Efforts
Thai rescue effort to save soccer team trapped in cave.Asaf Zmirly

MAE SAI, Thailand — A former Thai navy SEAL working as part of the effort to rescue a soccer team trapped in a cave died Friday from lack of oxygen, authorities said.

SEAL commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew told a news conference Friday morning that the rescuer was working in a volunteer capacity and died during an overnight mission in which he was placing oxygen canisters. He said while underwater, the rescuer passed out and efforts to resuscitate him failed.

Image: Former Thai Navy diver dies in cave rescue operation of Thai youth soccer team
A handout photo made available by the Thai Navy SEAL on July 6, 2018 shows Thai military personnel carrying equipment inside a cave complex during the ongoing rescue operations for the youth soccer team and their assistant coach, at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand.Thai Navy Seal / EPA

"Despite this, we will continue until we accomplish our mission," Arpakorn said.

Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from a flooded cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, before more rains are forecast to hit the northern region.

