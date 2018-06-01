Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MAE SAI, Thailand — A former Thai navy SEAL working as part of the effort to rescue a soccer team trapped in a cave died Friday from lack of oxygen, authorities said.

SEAL commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew told a news conference Friday morning that the rescuer was working in a volunteer capacity and died during an overnight mission in which he was placing oxygen canisters. He said while underwater, the rescuer passed out and efforts to resuscitate him failed.