‘And Just Like That’ star Sarita Choudhury describes hitting her stride in her 50s

At 55, Sarita Choudhury’s career is hotter than ever and she doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

The actor sat down with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Monday morning to discuss her role in “And Just Like That...” and her flourishing professional life.

At one point during the interview, Hoda asked the star if she feels like she’s hitting a major stride in her 50s.

“I feel like there’s a certain moment in life where you’re thinking to yourself, ‘I can’t believe I’m still moving up.’ Do you feel like you’re hitting a moment for you?” she asked.

Choudhury couldn’t agree more.

“You think your moment’s going to (come when you’re) 35, 37, 40. To have it now, I’m kind of happy cuz I know what I want,” she said. “I want to travel; I want to make sure my daughter’s happy; I want basic things. So it’s a good time.”

The actor plays Seema Patel in the “Sex and the City” reboot series, and she’s quickly become a fan favorite. But she was nervous to join the cast at first, especially since the three leading ladies — Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis — have known each other for so long.

Sarita Choudhury in “And Just Like That..." on HBO Max. Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

“It was like if you go to a new high school and you’re scared you’re going to meet the mean cheerleaders. They were nice cheerleaders, and I didn’t understand that. I was like, ‘When is that going to happen?’” she said.

Choudhury bonded with all of her co-stars, but she said Parker took a special interest in helping her.

“Sarah Jessica took me in. She watched me a lot. I think she saw I was shy and she was like, ‘I’m going to look after her,’” she said.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarita Choudhury in “And Just Like That..." on HBO Max. Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Fans of the HBO Max series have loved watching Seema’s fabulous wardrobe on the show, but it turns out that Choudhury isn’t that much of a fashionista in real life. The actor is a self-described “T-shirt and jeans” gal and said she initially was confused as to why she was selected to star in the series.

“I was like, ‘Why me? Do you know what I really am like in real life?’” she said.

But Choudhury got into the character and said her time on set influenced her approach to fashion in real life.

“I started to get addicted to wearing the heels and the beautiful outfits,” she said. “You start experimenting, having fun and you find your personality within that.”

This story originally appeared on Today.com.