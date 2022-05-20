'I win, you lose': Model Yumi Nu responds to Jordan Peterson's 'not beautiful' comment

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Yumi Nu responded to conservative online personality Jordan Peterson, who called her “not beautiful” and prompted a backlash that eventually forced him out of Twitter earlier this week.

Nu, the magazine’s first Asian American “curve” model who appeared on the cover of the recently released swimsuit edition, posted a video of herself to TikTok Wednesday lip-syncing to “Itty Bitty Piggy” by Nicki Minaj in front of a screenshot of Peterson’s tweet.

“I mean I don’t even know why you girls bother at this point. Like give it up, it’s me, I win, you lose, Hahahahaha,” Nu, who is half Japanese and half Dutch, sings before holding up a copy of the magazine.

By Friday the video had amassed more than 65,000 views and nearly 100,000 likes. Many TikTok users commended her in the comments for driving Peterson off Twitter.

“Single handedly got Jordan Peterson off Twitter. & looked AMAZING while doing it. Queen <3,” one user commented.

Others questioned Peterson’s description of Nu’s cover as “authoritarian.”

“Ironic how he somehow thinks only pushing one body type is not authoritarian,” another user commented.

Peterson’s initial tweet garnered more than 64,000 likes and 24,700 replies.

Following the backlash, he sent out a series of tweets, doubling down on his comments and detailing his reason for leaving the app, attributing it to negative comments from users.

Peterson’s Twitter account has since posted several times.