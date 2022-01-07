More than 100,000 fans petition Netflix to bring back 'Cowboy Bebop'

A change.org petition calling for Netflix to renew the live-action adaptation of “Cowboy Bebop” has garnered more than 110,000 signatures. Its goal was 150,000.

The petition, started by fan Ryan Proffer in December said, “It wasn’t a direct copy of the anime but the world they put together was amazing and deserve a second season.”

“Cowboy Bebop,” based on the critically and commercially successful anime series of the same name, was part of Netflix’s efforts to produce live-action adaptations of popular anime. The live-action held a 54 percent audience approval and a 46 percent critical approval at the time of its canceling.

“The show is such a mixture of disparate genres,” John Cho, who plays Spike, a bounty hunter and the main protagonist, previously told NBC Asian America. “And that was the attraction of it: I can do a Western, a screwball comedy, a buddy-cop movie, noir and an action film all in one.”

Mustafa Shakir as Black Jet and John Cho as Spike Spiegel in "Cowboy Bebop." Geoffrey Short / Netflix

The live-action took inspiration from the anime but reimagined certain elements, expanding on each character’s backstory. The critical fight between Spike and his nemesis, Vicious, began the same as the anime but provided a starkly different ending.

“Cowboy Bebop,” which was released on Nov. 19, was canceled less than three weeks later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Netflix blamed poor reception and low viewership.

Fans of the show are now urging Netflix to reverse its decision. “While it wasn’t perfect, it was still a fun show and entertaining on its own merits. I would love to see a Season 2 for the show to grow and evolve,” one petitioner wrote.

Netflix did not respond to NBC News’ request for comment.

“This series, while not a 100% verbatim adaptation, is a worthy and culturally relevant reimagining of one of my favorite animes ever. This show deserves to be seen all the way through to be judged fairly. Please Netflix, reconsider,” another fan wrote on the petition.

After the petition amassed over 50,000 signatures, Proffer wrote in an update, “Thank you for so much support in such a short time, hopefully we can get netflix attention or another network and get that second season.”