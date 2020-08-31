“The point of ‘Words Matter’ is to highlight the kinds of racist rhetoric that Trump is using when he calls the coronavirus ‘kung flu’ or calls it the ‘Chinese virus,’” Ira Kurzban, an immigration lawyer and the founder of Immigrants’ List Civic Action, told NBC Asian America.

According to the group, the ad is one of several that is set to be released appealing to marginalized or minority groups, including Latinx Americans, Arab Americans and immigrants, in battleground states.

Kurzban said all the states his team selected were places where Trump won by a very small margin in the 2016 presidential election. He believes getting people of color and recent immigrants who haven't voted before to the ballot box in larger numbers will turn the tide in those states.

“We’re trying to get people out to vote because we believe if new Americans vote, we will have a new person in the White House in January 2021,” he said.

Since March, research shows that discrimination against Asian Americans has surged. Asian Americans have reported being coughed on, refused entry by stores and car services, online harassment and physical assault, according to Stop AAPI Hate, an online reporting forum launched in mid-March.

In the months that followed, the forum received hundreds of reports of discrmination or harassment from Asian Americans across the country.

John C. Yang, president and executive director of the civil rights group Asian Americans Advancing Justice, told NBC Asian America in March that he thinks Trump’s phrasing has an impact.

“The deliberate use of terms like “Chinese virus” has definitely fanned the flames of racism toward Asian Americans in this country,” he said. “We have seen people associate the virus with Chinese people as they are assaulting them. It’s outrageous for any elected official to have been dismissive when the evidence of racist attacks continues to climb. Words matter and they often hold more weight when spoken by our politicians.”