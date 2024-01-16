Ali Wong continues historic awards season run with Emmy Awards win 

The Emmy Awards on Monday proved to be a historic night for the Asian American community.

Comedian Ali Wong became the first Asian woman to take home the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her performance in Netflix’s “Beef.”

Wong, who's also an executive producer on the show, paid tribute to her late father in her acceptance speech.

“I wouldn’t be standing here without my parents, my amazing parents, my mother and my father who I so wish was alive to share this moment with me,” Wong said. “My hilarious father who loved me unconditionally and taught me the value of failure.”

The other nominees in the lead actress category were Lizzy Caplan for “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” Jessica Chastain for “George & Tammy,” Dominique Fishback for “Swarm,” Riley Keough for “Daisy Jones & the Six” and Kathryn Hahn for “Tiny Beautiful Things.”

Ali Wong in "Beef." Netflix

The accolade continues Wong’s already-historic awards season. The comedian, who portrayed successful-yet-unfulfilled business owner Amy in “Beef,” became the first Asian American to take home a Golden Globe for best actress in a limited series earlier this month.Wong dedicated her win to her two children.

"To my beautiful daughters, you are my everything and thank you for inspiring me," she said. "This is for you."

Wong’s co-star Steven Yeun also had a big night, taking home the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a limited series for his portrayal of Danny, a struggling, high-strung contractor.

“There were days that it was difficult to live in Danny’s skin,” Yeun told the crowd. “I wanna say thank you to Danny for teaching me that judging and shaming is a lonely place but compassion is a place where we can all meet.”

"Beef" creator Lee Sung Jin scored two wins, bringing home best writing in a limited series as well as an Emmy for outstanding directing in a limited series.

Ali Wong as Amy and Steven Yeun as Danny in "Beef." Andrew Cooper / Netflix

The A24-produced comedy-drama itself nabbed outstanding limited series, adding another major accolade to its belt after a win at the Golden Globes. Critics expected the show to have a successful awards season after it opened in April to critical acclaim. The series revolves around Danny and Amy, whose paths cross in a fit of road rage. Their lives become increasingly intertwined as each becomes fixated on destroying the other; all the while, their own lives are collapsing around them.

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong take a moment to celebrate their wins for best performance in a limited series for "Beef" at the Golden Globes. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“The greatest joy of working on ‘Beef’ is working with these folks,” Jin said.