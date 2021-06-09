Andrew Yang once said identity politics could 'lose elections.' He's changed his mind.

With the city just two weeks away from the primaries — which given the heavy Democratic population, frequently forecasts the winner of the general election — Yang is not quite the front-runner. He is polling at 16 percent, trailing Eric Adams, the borough president of Brooklyn and a former NYPD officer, who was at 22 percent, as of Monday.

Yang's second political campaign has resurrected discussions around what it means to represent the racial group in city politics.

“We're all individuals, and it would be impossible for anyone to stand up and say, ‘I represent this community, because the thing I say, or do is what the community also thinks or believes.' I think that people have to be true to themselves, and do what they think is best,” he said. “I think expecting someone to represent our community ideologically is actually, like, not giving the community enough credit.”

Though many have questioned whether he’s a “real” New Yorker and have mercilessly roasted him for his questionable choice in Jay-Z songs and favorite subway stop and bodega, Yang, who has never voted in a New York City mayoral election, moved to Manhattan roughly 25 years ago. It’s where he said he fell in love, put down roots and raised children. Surrounded by the diversity of the city for decades, identity did not become a focal point of his political career until recently, with the rise of anti-Asian racism amid the pandemic, including several violent attacks in New York City.

A compilation of hate crime data against Asian Americans found a surge of 169 percent from the first quarter of 2020 to the same time period in 2021 across 15 major cities. The climate has “changed dramatically,” Yang said. He remains proud of his "MATH" slogan, an acronym for "Make America Think Harder," but he's not so sure many of his jokes that played off of Asian stereotypes during his presidential run would be appropriate in the current climate.

"Unfortunately, for all of us, 2021 is a very different time than even 2019 was, and some of the things that if you were to express them, even a year or two later, they wouldn't come across in the same way," Yang said. "My experience as an Asian American has changed over the last number of months, as it has for just about all of us. ... I think that things evolve over time."

As “one of the most visible Asian Americans in the country,” Yang said he felt it was important to show he would stand up for those who had become targets and harness a sort of representational power he gained in his last run. For the candidate, one moment that underscored the importance of physical representation was when he saw himself on stage.