All the Asian actors and moments that stole the show at the Oscars

Asian excellence was on full display at the Academy Awards on Sunday with historic wins for films like “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and viral moments like composer M.M. Keeravani’s singing his acceptance speech to the tune of the Carpenters’ “Top of the World.”

The spotlight and top moments of the night belonged to Asian creatives, who took the awards show by storm.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins top prize after dominating Oscars night

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” capped off the night by winning the Oscar for best picture.

The A24 film, which took home seven Academy Awards, beat out nine other nominees in the category, including the critically acclaimed films “Tár,” “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Women Talking.”

In his acceptance speech, producer Jonathan Wang honored his late immigrant father, who he said embodied the spirit of the film.

“This is for my dad, who, like so many immigrant parents, died young,” Wang said. “And he’s so proud of me not because of this, but because we made this movie with what he taught me to do, which is that no person is more important than profits, and no one is more important than anyone else.”

Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Wang, Stephanie Hsu, Daniel Scheinert, Ke Huy Quan and Dan Kwan of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" in the press room during the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

‘Naatu Naatu’ had everyone on their feet for an electrifying performance and historic win

A rendition of the fast-paced dance to the song “Naatu Naatu” from the hit Tollywood film “RRR” set in a replica of the film’s garden was among the show’s most anticipated performances.

The song took home the award for best original song, making it the first song from an Indian film and the first from Tollywood to win in the category.

M.M. Keeravani, the song’s composer, gave his acceptance speech to the tune of “Top of the World” by the Carpenters, to whom he grew up listening.

“There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and my family’s. ‘RRR’ has to win, pride of every Indian and must put me on the top of the world,” he sang.

A performance of the song "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" at the Oscars on Sunday in Los Angeles. ABC

Chandrabose and M.M. Keeravani accept the best original song award for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" onstage during the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh gave a shoutout to 'all the little boys and girls who look like me' after historic best actress win

Michelle Yeoh made history Sunday by winning the Academy Award for best actress.

Yeoh took home the Oscar for her starring role as frazzled matriarch Evelyn Wang in the psychedelic comedy drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The accolade makes her the first Asian actress to win in the category.

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities,” Yeoh said in her acceptance speech. “This is proof that dreams dream big and dreams do come true.”

Ke Huy Quan touched everyone with his poignant acceptance speech

Ke Huy Quan, who won the award for his role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” as Evelyn’s loving husband, Waymond Wang, gave a teary-eyed acceptance speech for his first academy win.

“My mom is 84 years old, and she’s at home watching,” Quan said, waving his award. “Mom, I just won an Oscar!”

Quan, the second actor of Asian descent to win in the category, made his debut as a child actor in the 1980s blockbuster hits “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “The Goonies.”

Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford shared an emotional moment

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan, who both starred in the 1984 film “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” reunited in a heartwarming and nostalgia-inducing moment on the Oscars stage.

A teary Quan, who won a supporting actor Oscar earlier in the night for his role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” embraced his fellow “Indiana Jones” star after Ford presented the A24 film with best picture at the end of the night.

The pair have seen each other since their “Indiana Jones” film, reuniting for the first time in almost four decades at Disney’s D23 Expo in September.

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan embrace during the acceptance for the award for best picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. ABC

Director Daniel Kwan said what we’re all thinking about imposter syndrome, but he was best dressed in our opinion

After creative duo the Daniels won the best original screenplay Oscar for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Daniel Kwan, one half of the pair, got real about his imposter syndrome.

In his acceptance speech, Kwan revealed that he had “never thought of myself as a screenwriter or a storyteller,” before paying tribute to his family and other creative half, Daniel Scheinert, for encouraging him along the way.

“I never thought I was good enough. I have self-esteem problems. I need to thank the people who made me the storyteller that I am,” he said.

Kwan also charmed audiences, winning the internet’s unofficial “best dressed” superlative with his kooky “Punk” suit, inspired by the maroon cardigan Michelle Yeoh wore in the film.

Daniel Kwan accepts the Oscar for best original screenplay for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. ABC

Stephanie Hsu and David Byrne pulled out their hot dog fingers for ‘This Is a Life’ performance

“This Is a Life” was performed by “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Stephanie Hsu, who played Evelyn’s daughter Joy, and Talking Heads founder David Byrne.

Though the song was originally sung by Byrne and Mitski, Hsu put on her hot dog gloves and stepped in for the indie singer. The everything bagel, googly eyes and Raccacoonie could be seen on the screens behind them during their out-of-this-world performance.

Stephanie Hsu and David Byrne perform at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. ABC

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won best documentary short film

“The Elephant Whisperers,” which followed a South Indian couple as they spent their lives caring for an orphaned baby elephant, won best documentary short film Sunday night.

“I stand here today to speak for the sacred bond between us and our natural world, for the respect of Indigenous communities and empathy towards other living beings we share our space with, and finally, for co-existence,” director Kartiki Gonsalves said during her acceptance speech.

Netflix also highlighted the couple who inspired the film after the win.