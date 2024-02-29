Asian Americans are nearly twice as likely to shop at Costco than the average consumer, new data says 

Costco continues to reign supreme as a favorite for Asian American shoppers, with new data revealing they are nearly twice as likely than the average consumer to shop at the wholesale giant.

While Asian Americans only make up 7% of the population, they comprised 10% of Costco’s consumer base in 2023, according to Numerator, a market research firm that creates data snapshots of some of the country’s biggest retailers.

Compared to the average American consumer, Costco shoppers are 81% more likely to be Asian, the data said.

This affinity for the warehouse chain isn’t a new phenomenon, according to experts. Data from consumer intelligence firm NielsenIQ shows that Asian households tend to be larger than the U.S. average, and Asian Americans tend to buy in bulk, CNBC reported. And with Asian American communities growing faster than any others nationwide, the popularity bodes well for Costco.

“For Asian Americans, their rate of population acceleration certainly lends to this idea that ... they’re going to be creating major market shifts,” Kymberly Graham, head of diversity initiatives at NielsenIQ, told CNBC in 2022. “Their needs are being served, it inherently becomes very profitable for anyone that’s serving them.”

Numerator’s data showed that in 2023, 45% of U.S. households shopped at Costco at least once, spending on average $100 per visit. Some Costco stores have even begun adding Asian products like boba ice cream, oyster sauce and durian pulp to their shelves, consumers told CNBC.

“I would give kudos to Costco for thinking about what young people want, what’s in,” Costco shopper Wendy Leung said. “You start developing a loyalty.”

For more from NBC Asian America, sign up for our weekly newsletter.