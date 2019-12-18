Asian Americans call on NBC to cut ties with Jay Leno after dog-eating joke

Asian American groups are calling on NBC to part ways with Jay Leno, a guest judge on the reality show “America’s Got Talent,” for racially insensitive jokes he allegedly made about the community, saying the comedian’s “tired stereotypes” are offensive.
This comes as the network launches an investigation into alleged “toxic work” environment on the show’s set.
During the April taping of the episode in which he was a guest judge, Leno reportedly commented on a painting depicting pets belonging to the show’s executive producer, Simon Cowell. The comedian joked that the animals resembled items “on the menu at a Korean restaurant,” according to an exclusive report from Variety, which also detailed several other alleged controversies related to the show.
While Leno’s alleged racial joke did not make it to air, Asian American organizations including Asian Americans Justice | AAJC and Media Action Network for Asian Americans have demanded the network take action against the comedian.
“We understand that humor often can be used to try to connect, open doors, or defuse a situation,” Jiny Kim, vice president of policy and programs at Advancing Justice | AAJC, told NBC News. “Unfortunately, Leno's attempt at humor serves no purpose and plays on stereotypes that are hurtful and close doors on understanding our diverse community.”
Leno, whose show “Jay Leno's Garage” airs on CNBC, (which is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News), and NBC declined to comment on the situation.
According to Variety’s report, fellow judge Gabrielle Union had called on producers to report Leno’s joke to the network’s human resources. However, insiders told the outlet the issue was brought to an executive on the set but not to the department. Union’s contract on the show was not renewed after the season ended.
The Asian American groups note that Leno has made the racial group the subject of his jokes in the past. In 2002, the comedian did a bit on Kim Dong-sung, a South Korean Olympic short-track skater who had been disqualified in the 1,500-meter speedskating final. In a monologue, Leno remarked that Kim "was so mad he went home and kicked the dog, and then ate him."
“Jay Leno has repeatedly used this tired stereotype throughout his career — it was offensive 17 years ago, and it’s still offensive today,” Jiny Kim added. “This behavior must stop.”
The Council of Korean Americans, another group that demanded NBC sever ties with Leno, explained in a statement that the comedian’s jokes “are offensive and propagate false perceptions of Asian Americans as suspicious, uncivilized foreigners engaging in repugnant practices.”
Abraham Kim, executive director of the organization, noted that though some may brush Leno’s remarks off as harmless humor, the jokes aren’t innocuous, especially when taking into account the little coverage Korean Americans receive in the media.
“The problem is that Korean Americans, who are not well-represented in the media and entertainment, are being disparaged and misrepresented by these comments made by public figures like Jay Leno,” he said. “Mr. Leno continues to repeat these comments in different settings.”