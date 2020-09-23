Asian Americans call out Republicans who opposed anti-racism measure

Asian American personalities are calling out 164 Republican members of Congress who voted against a resolution denouncing hate incidents toward Asian Americans during the pandemic.

The House passed the legislation, introduced by Rep Grace Meng, D-N.Y., on Sept. 17 in a 243-164 vote, with all 164 nays coming from Republicans. Only 14 GOP members of the House voted for the resolution.

The measure demands the condemnation of all forms of racism and scapegoating and calls on public officials to denounce any anti-Asian sentiment. Its passage was welcomed by organizations such as Sikh Coalition, Asian Americans Advancing Justice and the Human Rights Campaign.

Celebrities like the actor Daniel Dae Kim and the author Celeste Ng were among those who tweeted their concerns about the Republicans who voted against it.

I just read this bill. All it basically says is that Anti-Asian sentiment, racism and discrimination is wrong. It asks for nothing more than that. Yet 164 members of Congress (all Republican) voted against it. #vote https://t.co/GzSCEc8c77 — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) September 18, 2020

Take note of the 163 Republicans who refused to condemn anti-Asian rhetoric. (And thank you to those from all parties who did.) https://t.co/cKONSTJgar — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) September 18, 2020

The director Philip Wang published a series of tweets, including a photo compilation of the Republican members of Congress who did not vote for the bill.

I compiled the 164 House Repubs who just voted AGAINST a resolution to condemn anti-Asian sentiment, racism, & discrimination. An easy slamdunk vote to publicly support our community as attacks on us rise. They were the ONLY "NO" votes. This is what unashamed racism looks like. pic.twitter.com/gaxFOIpiJl — philipwang (@philipwang) September 22, 2020

Other celebrities who posted similar statements on social media include the activist Jenn Fang under the title "Reappropriate," and the actors Brian Yang and Tim Chiou.

Show me those House Reps that voted Nay on the bill Condemning Anti-Asian Sentiment During COVID pic.twitter.com/PRB7FgV6ey — Tim Chiou (@timchiou) September 18, 2020

I just need any As Ame contemplating voting for a Republican (either at the top of the ballot and/or down ticket) this Nov to know that 164 House members — ALL Republican — voted AGAINST a bill condemning anti-Asian racial violence in the wake of COVID19. https://t.co/gCaQynKtmU — Reappropriate (@reappropriate) September 17, 2020

And while #HRes908 passed, let’s not forget our great GOP allies who refuse to acknowledge this as an issue. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/5CvPQlF6Vn — Brian Yang (@briflys) September 18, 2020

There has been a surge in racism and hate incidents against Asians since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

A recent report from STOP AAPI Hate states that it received a total of 2,583 incidents of discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders from March 19 to Aug. 5.

The bill also calls on federal officials to expeditiously investigate and document all credible reports of hate incidents and threats against the Asian American community and to prosecute violators.

