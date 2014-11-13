Asian-American chefs and food lovers share their takes on holiday classics

For this year's holiday season, NBC Asian America asked chefs and food lovers for their takes on holiday dinner favorites.

From green beans and stuffing with Chinese sausage to a sweet potato and peanut salad and scalloped potatoes, here are some Asian-American takes on holiday classics that could fit on any dinner table.

Angie Mar, Chef-Owner of The Beatrice Inn in New York City

Angie Mar, chef-owner of The Beatrice Inn in New York City. Courtesy of the Beatrice Inn

"What I love about this stuffing is it's a very American stuffing, but coming from a Chinese-American household we have incorporated staples indicative to our culture," chef Angie Mar said about her oyster, bacon, and sage stuffing, which is based on her father's recipe. "This is a recipe that we make every Thanksgiving, every Christmas without fail.

"Now having Beatrice, we always do a Thanksgiving meal for our family that works here," she added, referencing staff meal. "We recreate my father's stuffing stuffing for our staple here every year."

Oyster, Bacon, and Sage Stuffing

Ingredients

1 loaf brioche, sliced into 2-inch cubes (including crust)

453 grams bacon, sliced into ½ inch batons

340 grams Chinese sausage (lap cheong), sliced into thin rounds

1 medium onion, diced

411 grams celery, diced

37 grams garlic, thinly sliced

9 grams rosemary, roughly chopped

5 grams picked thyme

273 grams butter

225 greams shiitakes, sliced

12 grams roughly chopped sage

26 grams salt

Fresh black pepper

1058 grams chicken stock

206 grams oysters with liquor, roughly chopped

Oyster stuffing by Angie Mar, based on her father's recipe. Courtesy of The Beatrice Inn

Method

Preheat the oven to 350°. Arrange the brioche cubes on a baking sheet and toast until light golden brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer toasted bread to a large baking dish or Dutch oven. In a large saute pan over medium heat, add the bacon and cook for 5 minutes, stirring often. It’s less important to get crispy bacon here and more important to render as much fat as possible in the pan. After 5 minutes, add the lap cheong and cook for another 5 to 7 minutes, until bacon is starting to brown. Add the onion and celery and sweat in the bacon fat until soft but still retaining a bit of bite, 10 to 12 minutes. Stir in the garlic, rosemary, and thyme and cook for another 5 minutes, until very aromatic. Add the onion mixture to the dish with the bread and toss to combine. Don’t wash the pan — return it to the stovetop over medium heat and melt the butter. Add the shiitake mushrooms and cook until soft, 8 to ten minutes — they should absorb some, but not all of the butter; avoid getting them brown and crisp. Add the mushrooms to the bread mixture and toss with sage, salt and black pepper. In a small saucepot over medium heat, warm the chicken stock to just below a simmer. Working one ladle at a time, scoop the stock into the bread mixture, mixing after each addition so it’s evenly absorbed. After all the stock has been incorporated and tossed evenly and you’re looking at one big beautiful mess, add the chopped oysters and all of their liquor, and gently fold in one last time. Cover and bake for 20 minutes, then remove the baking dish from the oven, uncover, and reduce heat to 200°F. Return dish to the oven for another 15 minutes to dry out a little, and to slowly brown on top. Serve straight out of the oven in the baking dish with a giant spoon.

Vishwesh Bhatt, Executive Chef of Snackbar in Oxford, Mississippi

"I am a huge fan of sweet potatoes. I grew up eating them toasted over coals or tossed with lime juice and chilies with chaat masala," Vishwesh Bhatt said in an email. "When I came to the US I discovered potato salad (which I didn't like) and the West African Sweet Potato and Peanut stew (which I Love)."

Bhatt said he combined those two ideas with flavors he grew up with, creating a potato salad that he eventually took to Thanksgiving dinner with his in-laws.

"The initial reaction was apprehension," he recalled. "But I am proud to say that a version of this was served by my sister in law at a church potluck."

Roasted Sweet Potato and Peanut Salad

Ingredients

For the salad

5 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled, diced, tossed in olive oil, and roasted until just soft

2 small red onions, minced

2 red bell peppers, minced

2 serrano peppers

1.5 cups roasted peanuts, chopped

1 cup dried cranberries or dried cherries, chopped

For the dressing

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon cumin seeds, toasted and crushed

0.5 teaspoon nutmeg, grated

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

0.5 cup cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons peanut butter

0.25 cup Creole (or grainy) mustard

Method

Whisk the ingredients for the dressing and pour over the vegetable mixture. Gently toss everything together under well dressed, season with salt to taste.

Rong Wu, Chef at Mala Sichuan Bistro in Houston

Mala Sichuan Bistro in Houston, offers a green bean recipe by Rong Wu, one of the restaurant's opening chefs, for the holidays.

The dish has become "an all time favorite" at the bistro, owner Cori Xiong said in an email.

Green beans from Mala Sichuan Bistro in Houston. Courtesy of Mala Sichuan Bistro

Green Beans

Ingredients

1 pound green beans, cut 2 to 3 inch in length with tips removed

3 ounces ground pork

3 tablespoons yibin yacai preserved vegetable (available at most Chinese supermarkets, called "suimiyacai" on the packaging)

2 tablespoons green onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ginger, finely chopped

1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine (available at most Chinese supermarkets)

1 tablespoon soy sauce (I recommend Kikkoman or Kim Lan or Maggi brand)

vegetable oil

Method

Deep-fry green beans in 350 degrees vegetable oil until most of them have puckered skin but not brown, drain and set aside. Add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil into wok, turn to high heat, heat until hot, add pork breaking it up into crumbles, add Shaoxing wine and stir. When ground pork is turning brown, add yibin yacai, green onion, ginger, garlic, and Shaoxing wine. Continue to stir-fry until the pork bits are crispy. Add back the green beans. Add soy sauce and stir-fry until well-mixed. Plate and serve.

Kristen Kish, Season 10 Winner of "Top Chef"