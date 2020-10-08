Asian Twitter, Black Twitter joke about Harris' disapproving auntie vibe

Sen. Kamala Harris' facial expressions while Vice President Mike Pence was responding to questions about the administration's Covid-19 response during Wednesday's debate were a hit across social media. And Asian Twitter and Black Twitter put their own spin on it.

Many joked that Harris, who's the first Black person and the first Asian American to appear on the vice presidential debate stage, was giving looks reminiscent of a disapproving auntie.

Kamala is the descendant of TWO auntie lineages. Pence is only so calm because he has no idea wtf this eyebrow raise means. pic.twitter.com/HhsqFBuFYp — Tiffany Liao (@Tiff_Liao) October 8, 2020

Kamala is channeling the look of 1000 disapproving Asian Aunties, and I’m here for it. #VPDebate @KamalaHarris 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/gwnlDbIkaI — Leslie Toy (@ltoy_Health) October 8, 2020

I want to learn how to nod my head affirmatively while saying words the way Auntie Kamala does. I say Auntie, because that is clearly an Auntie move. #VPDebate — Taz Ahmed (@TazzyStar) October 8, 2020

Anyone complaining about Kamala Harris’s face is clearly white cause every black person in America has seen ALL those faces from they mom sister or they aunty — Tommy (@DaleThompsonNB) October 8, 2020

Kamala Harris is really bringing out her desi side with those glares of judgement — 💎𝑯𝒆𝒆𝒓𝒂💎 (@hxxrraa) October 8, 2020

Kamala is giving me Jamaican auntie vibes. She has the look anyone who grew up in a Black household knows: The I wish you would + I know he didn’t looks. #Debates2020 #debates pic.twitter.com/d36Ns3QEIo — Femi Redwood (@femiredwood) October 8, 2020

Senator Harris has that “Aunty Kamala” smile while she pissed face so down I feel like I’m the one in trouble right now #VPDebate — Rahil Berani (@RahilBerani) October 8, 2020

The way @KamalaHarris smiles while cutting throat during a debate is the equivalent of my moms death stare. You just know it’s about to get real. #DesiBlood — Lilly Singh (@Lilly) October 8, 2020

Kamala Harris got them Indian Aunty eyes #VPDebate — Raj Shelat (@rajshelat2) October 8, 2020

Indians like to call her Kamala Aunty! 🤪🤪 https://t.co/wod0RQbrg8 — MissRoshni (@MissRoshni) October 8, 2020

Kamala Harris has the Aunty eye roll down. pic.twitter.com/eWdCpwRUPc — Jay Shelat (@jshelat1) October 8, 2020

new goal 2020 - to nail Kamala Aunty's condescending headshake ft. incredulous smile — Palika Kohli (@PalikaKohli) October 8, 2020

It's important to point out the fly was nowhere near Aunty Kamala's hair.



That's what happens when your whole ensemble is on fleek. That's what happens when you use the right hair products.



A fly could never — Tony Okolo, MD (@Mr_Warhel) October 8, 2020

kamala giving us aunty tease with these facial expressions — 𝐤𝐝𝐦 (@kennmallory) October 8, 2020

Kamala be having that aunty head shake down to the T. #ImScared #YetComforted — Meera Philip (@Meercatttt) October 8, 2020

Kamala aunty really has THE pissed off Tamil lady look on her face lmao it’s so deeply familiar — 10th standard fail saniyan (@desifemme) October 8, 2020

Before Wednesday night's debate, people across Asian Twitter highlighted Harris' historic candidacy using the viral hashtag #AAPISheRose, through which users shared their personal stories.

The anecdotes mostly focus on their immigrant families' resilience. Harris has often referred to her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, as her inspiration. Gopalan grew up in South India and immigrated to the U.S. in 1958 to pursue a doctorate degree.

Me & mama. We’re with you @KamalaHarris. Knowing how hard my mama fought for us to have the life we had, now getting to see you shine tonight. Never in our wildest dreams. These 2 very loud Indians will be cheering. Loudly. Sorry to all nearby. We’re so. SO. Loud. 😳 #AAPISheRose pic.twitter.com/RcXFKfGD33 — Sarayu Blue (@sarayublue) October 7, 2020

On the eve of the VP Debate with @KamalaHarris , I honor and remember Kalpana Chawla— a brilliant Indian-American astronaut who forged new frontiers. We will break every mold. #AAPISheRose #VPDebate #vote h/t @thatalicewu pic.twitter.com/Jil7YYh7Rs — Min Jin Lee (@minjinlee11) October 7, 2020

My mother, soon after coming to the USA. Linda Kim Nguyen was a refugee twice, and a self-made woman twice. She rose, and she rose.



In her memory, I stand with @KamalaHarris, who I'm sure had to be twice as good as Mike Pence to get to the #VPDebate. #AAPISheRose @AAPI_Biden pic.twitter.com/ThhxG1qCJZ — viet thanh nguyen (@viet_t_nguyen) October 7, 2020