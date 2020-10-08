Asian Twitter, Black Twitter joke about Harris' disapproving auntie vibe

Sen. Kamala Harris' facial expressions while Vice President Mike Pence was responding to questions about the administration's Covid-19 response during Wednesday's debate were a hit across social media. And Asian Twitter and Black Twitter put their own spin on it.
Many joked that Harris, who's the first Black person and the first Asian American to appear on the vice presidential debate stage, was giving looks reminiscent of a disapproving auntie.
Before Wednesday night's debate, people across Asian Twitter highlighted Harris' historic candidacy using the viral hashtag #AAPISheRose, through which users shared their personal stories.
The anecdotes mostly focus on their immigrant families' resilience. Harris has often referred to her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, as her inspiration. Gopalan grew up in South India and immigrated to the U.S. in 1958 to pursue a doctorate degree.