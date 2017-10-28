Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel could be punished after he was caught by cameras Friday night making a racially insensitive gesture toward Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish during Game 3 of the World Series.

A spokesman for Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said officials were aware of the incident and planned to interview Gurriel Saturday.

Yuli Gurriel of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 27, 2017 in Houston. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Gurriel kicked off the second inning of Game 3 by smashing a home run off of Darvish, giving the Astros a 1-0 lead. But the run was immediately overshadowed when the first baseman returned to the dugout and was filmed pulling the corners of his eyes in an offensive jab at Darvish's Japanese heritage.

The motion stunned fans and caused an outcry on social media that distracted from the Astros' eventual 5-3 victory over the Dodgers and the Houston team taking a 2-1 lead in the series.

After the game, Gurriel, 33, apologized for the gesture through an interpreter, and admitted he said "chinito" — a derogatory Spanish term that translates literally to "little Chinese." Gurriel, from Cuba, previously played in Japan.

"I didn’t try to offend nobody," Gurriel said in Spanish through a translator. "I was commenting to my family that I didn’t have any luck against Japanese pitchers here in the United States."

Darvish, 31, was born in Japan and played for the country's national team from 2005 to 2011 before joining the Texas Rangers in 2012.

Yu Darvish of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros in game three of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 27, 2017 in Houston. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

In a post-game interview, Darvish said through a translator: "Acting like that, you just disrespect all the people around the world."

Gurriel told reporters that he wanted to speak to Darvish and apologize.

"Yes, of course. I want to talk to him because I have nothing against him," he said. "I think he's one of the best pitchers in Japan, and I never had success against him. ... If he felt offended, I want to apologize to him."

Darvish later tweeted a call for his fans to "stay positive and move forward instead of focusing on anger."

"No one is perfect. That includes both you and I," Darvish wrote. "What he had done today isn't right, but I believe we should put our effort into learning rather than to accuse him."

Fans praised the pitcher' response, but many were unimpressed with Gurriel's apology.

Actor Daniel Dae Kim sarcastically mocked Gurriel insisting that he didn't mean to offend anyone.

"Yes, because we all know that doing this to an Asian is a universal sign of respect," Kim tweeted.

The MLB has recently suspended players caught using slurs. Toronto's Kevin Pillar and Oakland's Matt Joyce were each banned for two games this season after making anti-gay comments.

Gurriel's home run kicked off a four-run burst in the second inning that sent Darvish to the shortest start of his career. Game 4 of the World Series will be Saturday night when Charlie Morton starts for Houston. Left-hander Alex Wood will pitch for the Dodgers.

CORRECTION (Oct. 28, 1:45 p.m. ET): A previous version of this article misspelled the middle name of an actor. His name is Daniel Dae Kim, not Daniel Day Kim.