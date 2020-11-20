Awkwafina set to join new TV drama 'Swan Song'

Awkwafina is joining Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris in the drama film “Swan Song” for Apple Plus.

“Swan Song” is described as a genre-bending drama set in the near future that explores how far someone will go, and how much they’ll sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people they love. Awkwafina will play Kate, the close friend and confidant of Ali’s Cameron character while Harris is playing Poppy, Cameron’s wife and true soulmate.

“Swan Song” is directed and written by Benjamin Cleary and produced by Apple Studios, Anonymous Content and Concordia Studio. Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin will produce the film on behalf of Anonymous Content. Jonathan King will produce on behalf of Concordia Studio. In addition to starring, Ali is also a producer through his company Know Wonder.

Awkwafina won the Golden Globe earlier this year for her lead performance in “The Farewell.” She broke out in “Crazy Rich Asians” and stars in Comedy Central’s comedy series “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens,” which has been renewed for a second season. She also co-starred with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in “Jumanji: The Next Level.” She can next be seen in “Raya and The Last Dragon” and Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Apple Plus announced in February that Ali, a two-time Oscar winner, would produce and star in “Swan Song,” with Cleary directing. Cleary won the Oscar in the live-action short category in 2016 for “Stutterer.”

Awkwafina is represented by UTA, Artist First and attorney Isaac Dunham.

