Simu Liu to Host 2024 People’s Choice Awards

“Barbie” and “Shang-Chi” actor Simu Liu will host the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, which honors crowd favorites across entertainment. Hosted at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, this year’s two-hour telecast will air live on NBC, Peacock and E! on Feb. 18.

Liu previously won a People’s Choice Award in the action movie star category for his leading role in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” He’s no stranger to hosting, having recently served as the host of Character Media’s Unforgettable Gala in December.

This year, Liu is also nominated for a People’s Choice Award for his performance as one of the Kens in summer blockbuster “Barbie.” “Barbie” is nominated for “Movie of the Year,” “Comedy Movie of the Year.”

“I’m so grateful to have been asked to step up to the hosting plate for the 2024 ‘People’s Choice Awards,’” said Liu. “It’s exciting to celebrate this incredible year in pop culture, and to do so with the incredible fans that make what we do possible.”

“We’re thrilled to have Simu Liu host the 2024 ‘People’s Choice Awards,’” said Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events and specials at NBCUniversal. “As a fan-favorite tour de force in Hollywood, Simu’s limitless charm and connection to fans perfectly embody the spirit of this awards show.”

NBC Universal is also the parent company of NBC News.

Some of the major contenders this year include “Oppenheimer” for “Movie of the Year” and “Drama Movie of the Year;” “Barbie” star Margot Robbie for “Female Movie Star of the Year” and “Comedy Movie Star of the Year;” and “The Bear” for “Show of the Year” and “Comedy Show of the Year.”