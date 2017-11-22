Baruch College fraternity found guilty in 2013 fatal hazing case

“Through this verdict, the fraternity has been held responsible for the senseless and completely avoidable death of a strong, smart, promising college freshman,” Metzger said in an email.

Deng, a 19-year-old at Baruch College in Manhattan, was pledging to Pi Delta Psi when he died during a December 2013 retreat at a rented house in the Poconos, around 96 miles west of New York City.

Blindfolded and wearing a weighted backpack, Deng was forced to walk in the backyard in the early morning hours through a line of fraternity members who allegedly pushed, shoved, and tackled him in an attempt to bring him down, court records show.

The hazing was part of a violent ritual known as the "glass ceiling."

Deng fell several times and suffered multiple blows to his body, including his head, according to a forensic pathologist, court documents state. A grand jury presentment said he was brought into the living room, but wasn’t driven to a hospital for at least an hour.

An autopsy showed Deng died of complications of traumatic brain injury, and the delay in treatment, the forensic pathologist said, significantly contributed to his death, according to court documents.

Metzger said the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania plans to ask for the maximum fine on each guilty count. It will also seek to prohibit Pi Delta Psi from doing business in Pennsylvania, including having any chapters or colonies on any college campus, she said.

A sentencing date had not yet been scheduled, according to Metzger.

Pi Delta Psi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The guilty verdict comes as four Pi Delta Psi members are expected to be sentenced in early December. Kenny Kwan, 28; Charles Lai, 26; Raymond Lam, 23; and Sheldon Wong, 24 pleaded guilty in May to manslaughter as accomplices and hindering apprehension in connection with Deng’s death.

The men face 22 to 36 months in prison, NBC New York has reported.

Michael Deng poses with his father in this undated photo. Courtesy Douglas Fierberg

In January, fraternity member Ka-Wing Yuen was the first of 37 individual defendants sentenced in the case. Yuen, 25, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to hinder apprehension by evidence tampering, a third-degree felony, and conspiracy to commit hazing, a misdemeanor.

He was given five years probation, ordered to complete 100 hours of community service, and pay a $1,000 fine, Metzger said at the time.

Cases are still pending against the remaining defendants.

Deng’s family has also filed a lawsuit against the fraternity.

