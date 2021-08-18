Baseball announcer Jack Morris suspended indefinitely for racist remark about Shohei Ohtani

Detroit Tigers television analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by a regional sports network for using an offensive accent on air in reference to Los Angeles Angels player Shohei Ohtani.

Bally Sports Detroit, which broadcasts the Tigers' games, announced the decision after Tuesday night's game between the Tigers and the Angels.

While Ohtani, 27, who is the first player to be named an All-Star as a pitcher and a designated hitter, was coming up to bat during the top of the sixth inning, Tigers announcer Matt Shepard asked Morris, "Now what do you do with Shohei Ohtani?"

Morris, 66, mimicked an accent and responded: "Be very, very careful." Ohtani, who is from Japan, was then intentionally walked.

Before the start of the ninth inning, Morris apologized on the air for his remarks.

"Well, folks, Shohei Ohtani is coming to the plate, and it's been brought to my attention, and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community, for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani," said Morris, a former star pitcher for the Tigers who is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. "I did not intend for any offensive thing, and I apologize if I did. I certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy and don't blame a pitcher for walking him."

Despite his apology, Bally Sports Detroit said in a statement Wednesday that it was "extremely disappointed."

"Jack has been suspended indefinitely from Tigers broadcasts and will be undergoing bias training to educate him on the impact of his comments and how he can be a positive influence in a diverse community," the statement read. "We have a zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination and deeply apologize for his insensitive remark."

The Tigers shared similar sentiments and said they "fully support Bally Sports Detroit’s decision and their on-going commitment to ensure that all personnel are held to the highest standards of personal conduct."

Neither Morris or Ohtani responded immediately to requests for comment Wednesday.

