Beloved NY fabric shop to close after 46 years

The store is a reflection of both her and her late husband. Goyal talks about him with a teary-eyed smile — one that hides two years of sheer calamity. Since 2019, she’s lost her partner, taken a back-breaking fall, been diagnosed with breast cancer and faced a lawsuit from her landlord. Then the pandemic came and decimated foot traffic to the shop. She was going under. But a social media campaign that included celebrities like Bella Hadid and Humans of New York’s Brandon Stanton managed to raise nearly $500,000 to save her.

Business improved for a while, but come January, it will all be gone. A landlord’s demand that Goyal vacate means there will soon be an empty space on the ground level of 83 Second Ave, she said. After putting her life into the beloved store, she isn’t ready to say goodbye.

“After 46 years ...” she told NBC Asian America, with tears in her eyes.

Built on a half-century love story

Goyal never imagined her business would go out this way. Entrenched in debt and living with cancer, she saw a glimmer of hope last year when she was featured on Humans of New York’s Facebook page. In the post, which has over 116,00 likes, Goyal spoke of the man with whom she created it all.

When she was first introduced to Purushottam Goyal in 1970, her father had already arranged their marriage. But she took one look at him and was prepared to turn him down.

“I rejected him right away,” she said. “Because he had a lot of oil in his hair, loose pants. I told my mom, ‘I’m not going to marry him.’”

After an assurance from her father that Purushottam, whom she lovingly refers to as “Goyal,” could clean up well, she came around. The two were completely different, she thought at the time. He was a musician at heart — an outgoing jokester, fiercely independent and carefree. She was shy, quiet and dependent on her close-knit family.

A photograph of Saroj Goyal and her husband, Purushottam Goyal, stands next to some fabrics inside Dress Shoppe II, the clothing boutique they opened in New York in 1977. Julius Constantine Motal / NBC News

But after almost 50 years of marriage, she admitted she “got lucky” with her family’s choice.

Her husband made it easier to laugh, she said. As the years with him passed and they had their two sons, Saroj and Purushottam became like two sides of a coin. When they moved to New York, in 1974, it was his idea to open the store. He was the front man, greeting customers with a bouncing energy and permanent grin. She was in the back, organizing and keeping things in order.

She left everything she had known back home, and her father died a few months after she moved. She said the first few years were lonely and depressing, so she and her husband visited India often. He would use their time walking from village to village, meeting with local artisans who wove fabrics and made trinkets that would eventually cross the ocean to Dress Shoppe.

“I never knew any boy before in my life,” she said. “So he was everything.”