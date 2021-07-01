Bowen Yang, Joel Kim Booster to star in rom-com 'Fire Island'

Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster are set to star in “Fire Island,” a romantic comedy from “Spa Night” director Andrew Ahn.

Described as a modern day take on Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” the film will center on two best friends embarking on a weeklong vacation to Fire Island — the historic gay escape off the southern shore of Long Island — with the help of cheap rosé and a cadre of eclectic friends.

The project is set up at Searchlight, and will release exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. Globally, the film will stream on Disney Plus under the Star brand.

JAX Media (“Russian Doll”) is producing the project. Ahn will direct from an original feature script by Booster. Shooting will commence this August on Fire Island and in New York City. John Hodges, Brooke Posch and Tony Hernandez will serve as producers for JAX, with Chan Phung and Richard Ruiz overseeing for Searchlight.

From the hedonistic ’70s through the devastation of the AIDS pandemic to the modern day stomping of LGBTQ Manhattanites, the island’s Cherry Grove and Fire Island Pines areas have for decades been the subject of documentaries, scripted projects and literary accounts. This weekend marks the 45h anniversary of “The Invasion,” wherein boatloads of drag queens storm the beaches on July 4 weekend.

Ahn, a queer Korean American filmmaker from Los Angeles, broke out with the profound 2016 drama and official Sundance selection “Spa Night.” His credits include the film “Driveways” and episodes of Netflix’s “Gentefied” and FX’s “Pride.” He is repped by ICM’s Christina Bazdekis and Ellen Jones, Cullen Conly at Mosaic and Sloss Law.

Booster is a Chicago-raised writer and stand-up who was recently named one of Entertainment Weekly’s “11 Asian American Comics Who Killed It This Year.” His credits include “Shrill,” “Search Party,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Big Mouth.” Booster co-hosted the reboot of “Singled Out” with Keke Palmer, and hosts the 88rising radio show “Joy Fuck Club.” He’ll next appear in “Unplugged” with Matt Walsh and Eva Longoria. Booster is repped by Daniel Molina at WME, Zack Freedman at Omnipop andPatti Felker and Jared Bloch at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.

Brooklyn-based Yang is a comedian, writer, actor and irrefutable breakout star of “Saturday Night Live” where he serves as featured player. His credits include “Norah from Queens,” “Girls5Eva,” “Broad City,” and “Isn’t It Romantic.” Yang also co-hosts the popular podcast “Las Culturistas” with Matt Rogers. This year, he rated on Time’s list “23 People Who Are Changing What’s Funny Right Now”, the “Time 100 Next: Artists,” and the Out100. Yang is repped by UTA, 3Arts and Isaac Dunham.