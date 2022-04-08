‘Bridgerton' star Charithra Chandran shares realities of colorism many South Asians face

Charithra Chandran, who plays Edwina Sharma in Netflix’s original hit series “Bridgerton,” is highlighting the significance of featuring two dark-skinned South Asian women as main characters on the show and the reality of colorism for many people of color.

“For me, colorism in some ways is more painful because it feels like a betrayal of your own,” Chandran said in an interview with Teen Vogue this week. “If someone’s racist to you, you have your community to lean back on.”

In some ways, she said, being “attacked” or “oppressed” within your culture can be much harder to deal with. Chandran said she has experienced colorism from extended family members and from strangers.

Simone Ashley plays Kate Sharma, older sister of Edwina, played by Charithra Chandran. Liam Daniel / Netflix

“No one let me forget that I was dark-skinned growing up,” she said in the interview. “My grandma was very light-skinned. Whenever we’d go around in India, they’d always say, ‘Oh, you’d be pretty if you had your grandmother’s coloring.’ ‘Shame about the color of her skin.’ ‘She’s pretty for being dark-skinned.’ All of these comments, all the time.”

Chandran and Simone Ashley, who plays Edwina’s older sister, Kate, are both Tamil and a part of the second season’s central love triangle with actor Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton.

The concept of “fairness” is deeply rooted in Bollywood and Indian history. The Hindi film industry is known for hiring predominantly light-skinned actors and using brown-face in some roles instead of darker-skinned actors.

Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, and Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in "Bridgerton." Liam Daniel / Netflix

“These actors and actresses are not a good reflection of the whole continent or all the people that enjoy Bollywood,” Yuki Yamazaki, a psychotherapist studying Asian Americans and colorism at Fordham University, previously told NBC Asian America.

Online users have praised season two, which was released on March 25, for the introduction of Chandran and Ashley’s characters.

Viewers also applauded the show for incorporating South Asian culture in different scenes, including a Haldi ceremony (a traditional Indian pre-wedding event to bless the married couple) with an instrumental version of the Bollywood song, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” playing in the background.

Bridgerton season two broke records as the biggest opening weekend for any English-speaking show in Netflix history with over 193 million hours viewed that weekend, according to a Netflix press release last week.