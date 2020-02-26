BTS makes the late night rounds with Jimmy Fallon and 'Carpool Karaoke'

K-pop group BTS performed in both a grandiose train station and a cramped car this week during late-night television appearances to promote their latest album.
All seven band members — RM, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V, Jin and Jungkook — joined late night hosts Jimmy Fallon and James Corden this week for a series of segments and interviews after the release of their seventh studio album, “Map of the Soul: 7." BTS had an entire episode centered around them for Fallon Monday and then joined Corden the next day for the host's famous "Carpool Karaoke" segment. The group sang Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s “Finesse” and Post Malone’s “Circles.”
The self-described BTS ARMY joked about how "locals," presumably non-fans, loved the video as the BTS the band's performances made the rounds on Twitter.
"Looking at all the nice comments from locals on the bts carpool makes me so happy awh," one user wrote.
ARMY members posted screenshots of YouTube comments from people who claimed they were now BTS fans or praised the group's talent to share on social media.
Fallon called their Grand Central takeover a "historic performance" of their song "ON." The YouTube video was viewed more than 11 million times by Wednesday.
The group's other segments from the show, which included serving up sandwiches at Katz's Deli and a subway car interview, had another 12.1 million combined hits on the Tonight Show's account.
"BTS Carpool Karaoke" gained more than 6 million views by Wednesday, just a day after the group's sing-along was posted.